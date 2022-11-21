A prominent player in the Nigerian oil and gas environment, Prince Peter Onogho Akperi, Nasarawa State governor Abdullahi Sule and his Delta State counterpart Ifeanyi Okowa have won the 2022 Peace Achievers International Awards.

Also, member representing Ika federal constituency in the National Assembly, Hon Victor Nwokolo, founder Freelight of Nigeria Youth Foundation, Hajiya Farida Musa Jauro and many other Nigerians won the award.

The award was designed to honour Nigerians who have contributed immensely to the country’s peace and development.

They were awarded at the 11th edition of Peace Achievers International Summit/Awards 2022 which took place at Sheraton Hotel Abuja.

The lead organiser of Peace Achievers International Awards, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe said they will continue to reward excellence and hard work, noting that the awardees were carefully selected on merit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Onogho Akperi, whose emergence came as a surprise, was born into the Akperi family on 19th September, 1971 to the late Barrister Edema Diamond Akperi and princess Arugha Rita Akperi.

He attended Mercy Nursery School, and lyobosa Primary School both in Benin. He then attended Federal Government College Warri from 1982-1988. University of Lagos 1991-1997 where he obtained a Bachelor of Science (B.sc) in Business administration. After his youth service he set up a firm with his friend, Gulf Energy Nigeria Limited in Port Harcourt which was an oil and gas company.

After years of partnership, he went on to create JJM which is an oil and gas company as well as construction and dredging. He is also a licenced government auctioneer.