Federal government has inaugurated special Reform Task Teams that will create the required framework as well as provide recommendations that are needed to actualize the Renewed Hope Agenda for housing and urban development in the country.

The minister of housing and urban development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, who inaugurated the Task Teams, yesterday in Abuja also said they were inaugurated to assist the federal government establish a vibrant as well as functional, and efficient housing industry that not only meets the shelter needs of Nigerians but also that can unlock the massive potentials of the sector for catalyzing inclusive economic growth.

The minister lamented that over the 60 years, the country had witnessed successive governments rolling out a series of housing development plans and policies that have continued to fail in meeting the housing needs of Nigerians due in large part to poor political will on the side of the government.

While stressing that the present administration has demonstrated strong political will by separating the ministry of housing and urban development from the works ministry so as to give adequate priority to housing development, the minister also stated that the task teams he is inaugurating includes:

“The Housing Institutions Reform Task Team, Multi-Agency Project Delivery Task Team as well as the Land Reforms Task Team and the Building materials manufacturing hubs task teams. They have been carefully constituted to include all relevant stakeholders, such as agencies of government, professional and regulatory bodies, the academia, industry experts, traditional rulers, and other groups.

“The goal is to tap from the wealth of knowledge and experience of these relevant sectors and individuals, and come up with strategies that are inclusive, wholesome, and can stand the test of time,” the minister stated.