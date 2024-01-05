Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State and his counterpart from Bayelsa State, Duoye Diri, have said that Nigeria’s diversity should be a source of strength.

This is even as they admonished Nigerians to engage in activities that unite them over those that divide the country.

The duo, who spoke at the closing ceremony of the Southern Kaduna Festival (SKFEST) 2023, said only in an atmosphere of unity can there be genuine development.

Governor Sani reiterated in his address to the people of Southern Kaduna that he will run a people-oriented administration where he will be fair and just to all.

He also told Southern Kaduna people that his government has zero tolerance for discrimination, saying he is committed to pursuing the welfare and security of the people.

He gave the assurance in Kafanchan, at the closing ceremony of the 3-Day maiden Southern Kaduna Festival, charging the people to share thoughts during the maiden festival celebrations on developmental challenges facing the people and make further and better recommendations to the government for intervention.

“Ours is a listening and people-oriented administration. Your welfare and security are our top priorities. We have zero tolerance for discrimination, we shall take development to all nooks and crannies of the state. With your support and cooperation, we shall make Kaduna State a model for development and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria,” the governor said.

He said the festival was an opportunity for the people of the state to connect with their roots and forge friendship and unite the people through shared experience, music, food and dance, saying that by so doing, the people of the state will foster a sense of community.

On his part, Governor Diri, who was in Kafanchan in support of his friend and the senator representing Kaduna South, Sunday Marshal Katung said, “There is strength in our diversity. We should encourage those things that build us together rather than those things that divide us.”

Earlier, the chairman of the Central Planning Committee of the festival, Rear Admiral Ferguson Bobai (rtd) said the festival was a “cornucopia of delightful experiences, beckoning on people to indulge in its irresistible splendour.”

The chairman of the Southern Kaduna Elders Forum, General Zamani Lekwot, said the commitment towards ensuring peaceful coexistence as demonstrated by Governor Sani required the support of all and sundry.

It was attended by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, a former governor of Kaduna State Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi and other dignitaries.