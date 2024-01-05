Ebonyi State governor, Francis Nwifuru, minister of works, David Umahi, former Senate president, Anyim Pius Anyim and former minister of science and technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, were among personalities of Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo federal constituency honoured for their services to the state and Nigeria.

Others who were honoured include, the spokesperson of the Department of State Service, DSS, Dr. Peter Afunnaya, a philanthropist, Dr. Gideon Osi and an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ogbonnaya Nwota.

They were honoured yesterday during the OHANAIVO Unity Carnival 2024 of the federal constituency in Egunkwor Central School, Onicha local government area.

The event was sponsored by the member representing the constituency, Hon. Nkemkanma Kama.

Governor Nwifuru bagged the Youth-oriented Leadership Award while Umahi got the Iconic Leadership Award. Anyim received Leadership Excellence Award while Onu bagged Selfless Leadership Award.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2023 general election, Chief Chukwuma Odii, received the Outstanding Humanitarian Award.

A business mogul in the state, Dr Gideon Osi, was given the Illustrious Son Award.

Addressing the people, Kama described culture as the lifeblood of any society.

“Culture is said to be the lifeblood of any thriving society, and it’s best expressed in the way we tell our stories, celebrate, and entertain ourselves,” he said.