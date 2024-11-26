Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly called DJ Cuppy, has revealed the qualities she looks forward to see in a man of her dream.

DJ Cuppy, who is a daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, disclosed this on her Instagram story on Tuesday with a picture of her making a crying face.

“I’m looking for a man in finance, six foot, brown eyes,” she wrote.

LEADERSHIP reports that the post is also part of the lyrics of the song “Man In Fiancé” by Billen Ted, David Guetta, and Girl On Couch.

The celebrity DJ was once involved in a relationship with British boxer and YouTuber, Ryan Taylor, in 2022.

The duo broke up in 2023 after which DJ Cuppy was suspected to have gotten into a relationship with Davido’s manager, Asa Asika and later boxer Anthony Joshua.