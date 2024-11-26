Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested four suspects over alleged criminal conspiracy, forgery of official documents, job racketeering, impersonation of presidency and national chairman of the All Progressive Congress and obtaining money under false pretense.

The suspects, identified as Khuzaifa Tafida, Zakari Abdullahi, Abdullahi Baba and Adeyemo Morufu, all males, are accused of belonging to a syndicate involved in forging classified documents emanating from government agencies and organizations.

These, they alleged engaged in the bid to deceive unsuspecting victims and extort money from them under the guise of securing jobs for them at the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil and other agencies of the federal government.

Parading the suspects at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said “The first and second suspects, Khuzaifa Tafida and Zakari Abdullahi had forged a document resembling one emanating from the office of the national chairman, All Progressive Congress and another document with semblance to one from the State House Abuja.

“The duo then proceeded to present the documents to the office of the Inspector-General of Police as recommendations in favour of 13 persons for the Nigeria Police 2022 Special Recruitment.

“Upon receipt of these documents with suspicion, followed by a petition from the Office of the Special Assistant to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a discreet investigation was conducted, which led to the apprehension of Tafida and Abdullahi. Further investigation would then result in the arrest of the other suspects involved.”

The police also said upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to their roles in the crime and admitted to forging documents from several government offices to defraud unsuspecting victims, promising them enlistment and jobs at various government agencies.

Some forged classified documents, stamps, the sum of N1,700,000 and other incriminating items, were recovered from the suspects.

The Force PRO cautioned the public to be careful of such dealings, saying, “With this new trend, members of the public are advised to be wary of such fraudulent elements and avoid dealing with persons and individuals offering assistance outside of due process.”

In another development, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force attached to the Jibia Divisional Police Headquarters, Katsina State intercepted a group of suspected armed bandits along the Magama-Jibia road, where they had accosted and attacked two commercial vehicles in an attempt to kidnap the occupants.

Police operatives engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel which compelled the armed and dreaded bandits to flee, resulting in the foiling of the kidnapping attempt and the rescue of 14 victims.

The Force PRO however, noted that during the escape, two of the victims sustained gunshot injuries from the assailants.