Former World number one Novak Djokovic defeated Casper Ruud to claim a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title in Turin.

The Serbian beat his Norwegian counterpart 7-5 6-3 on Sunday in the season-ending showcase to match Roger Federer’s feat at this tournament.

It was the 35-year-old’s first triumph at the ATP Finals since 2015. His record-equalling title caps off a year where he was forced to miss two majors because of his refusal to take a Covid-19 vaccination.

Djokovic’s unbeaten run in the ATP Finals saw him pocket the biggest pay cheque in tennis, worth £3.985 million.

“Seven years has been a long time,’’ Djokovic said. “At the same time, the fact that I waited seven years makes this victory even sweeter and even bigger.

“A lot of nerves … I missed a couple of forehands in the last game when I was serving. I had nerves, but I am really grateful to be able to serve the match out. I had a big ace to close out.

“It feels deeply satisfying and, at the same time, a huge relief because of the circumstances that I have been through this year, situations earlier this year, of course, with Australia.