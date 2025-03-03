DLM Securities, a subsidiary of DLM Capital Group, and market leader on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, has unveiled an innovative online trading portal designed to simplify financials and stock trading for investors.

The online trading platform is designed to provide retail and institutional investors with seamless, efficient and automated trading driven by technology and market insights.

The e-Trade platform provides investors with real-time market insights, instant trade execution, and seamless account management.

The company also stressed the need to democratise its trading platforms by improving capital formation and enhancing APIs and cybersecurity systems for retail and institutional investors to play along the value chain of stocks and equity market.

DLM Securities is a licensed broker-dealer regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is also a trading member of the Nigerian Exchange, Financial Market Dealers Quotation, and the National Association of Securities Dealers.

Speaking at the Unveiling, managing director of DLM Securities, Isiaka Atanda, described the platform as a step towards democratizing investment opportunities.

He emphasized that it offers investors both seasoned and first-time greater confidence in navigating the capital markets with confidence and ease.

Group managing director of DLM Global Markets, Babatunde Obaniyi, highlighted that the platform reflects the company’s broader vision of fostering a dynamic and robust financial ecosystem in Nigeria while adding that the trading platform will address underlying issues in stock market on bullish, bearish and sideways trade.

He said the launch of DLM securities trading portal will democratize access to investment opportunities, enhance capital formation and deepen market participation.

“We are making investing more transparent, efficient, and accessible to everyone, from seasoned traders to first-time investors, we are not just enabling wealth creation but also creating a more robust and dynamic financial ecosystem.” He added”.

Addressing investors concerns on security, Head of Research Olawale Alabi assured that the platform is equipped with advanced encryption, multi-factor authentication, and real-time threat detection to protect user data and transactions.

For his part, ACS, Head of Operations, DLM Securities, Mr. Oluwafemi Bakare added that the platform’s intuitive design ensures a seamless trading experience for investors of all expertise levels while assuring that it would enhance market accessibility by allowing investors to manage their portfolios with ease while enjoying a fully automated and efficient trading process.