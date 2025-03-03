The federal government has approved provisional licenses for eleven (11) new private universities across the country, further expanding Nigeria’s higher education sector.

Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, announced the approvals after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Monday.

The newly approved institutions include New City University, Ayetoro, Ogun State; University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ondo State; Eranova University, Mabushi, FCT and Minaret University, Ikirun, Osun State.

Others are Abubakar Toyin University, Oke-Agba, Kwara State; Southern Atlantic University, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State; Lens University, Ilemona, Kwara State, and Monarch University, Iyesi-Ota, Ogun State.

Others are Tonnie Iredia University of Communication, Benin City, Edo State; Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management, Lagos State and Kevin Eze University, Mgbowo, Enugu State.