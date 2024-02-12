The First Lady, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, has visited Kano State, where she paid a courtesy call on the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, who lamentated over the hardship being faced by the Nigerians.

Speaking during the visit on Monday, the wife of the President called for calm as she reassured citizens that the federal government was set to tackle the hardships being faced by Nigerians.

“I bring you warm greetings from Mr President. He said that I should greet you, that he wishes you well.

“I thank all the Chiefs and the Queens that are in the palace. I thank Kano, this means a lot to me.

“Despite what is going on, you just hold on, we mean well for this nation. I remember what we did in Lagos, it was like it was a little bit shaky, but we assure Nigerians we are going to be resolute. So, just bear with us. But you should continue to assist whoever you can. Things will get better by the grace of God,” the First Lady stated.

Responding, the Emir of Kano praised the First Lady for her efforts towards providing for the welfare of women and the girl child. He also lamented the hardship being faced by Nigerian citizens.

He described the First Lady as the best route to get to the President to inform him of the hardship being faced by the people.

“On the hardship and hunger being faced by the people, though it didn’t start with this government, but the situation has become more alarming and needs urgent attention.

“More so, the issue of insecurity is another serious problem we are facing, I know your government inherited it, but something more seriously needs to be done to tackle the situation,” he said.

The Emir also called on the government to enlighten the public on the motive behind moving the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and some departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to Lagos. He said he had received complaints from the public on the matter.

The First Lady also visited the Maryam Abacha American University (MAAUN), where a brand new Law Faculty was commissioned and named after her.