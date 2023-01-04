A prosecution witness, Mrs Olabisi Ajayi-Kayode, has told a Lagos State Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court in Ikeja that 57-year-old medical director, Dr Olufemi Olaleye, used threat and coercion to force his wife’s niece into sexual activities.

The witness, who is a child forensic interview specialist, also told the trial judge, Justice Ramon Oshodi, that the defendant took advantage of the girl’s naivety by telling her that virginity is no longer in vogue.”

Olaleye, who is the founder of Optimal Care Centre was arraigned before the court on an alleged two-count charge of defilement and sexual penetration against a minor.

The defendant allegedly committed the offences between February 2020 and November 2021 on Layi Ogunbambi Close, Maryland, Lagos.

Olaleye was also accused of sexually assaulting the survivor by penetrating her mouth with his penis.

The alleged offences, according to the state, contravened Sections 137 and 261 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajayi-Kayode, while being led in evidence by the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) Dr Babajide Martins testified that she interviewed the 15-year-old survivor (name withheld) who claimed that the embattled medical doctor lured her into several sexual activities.

The witness, who is also a lawyer, further informed the court that the defendant serially engaged the child in sexual activities over some time using threat and coercion.

She stated, “he used his disposition as the aunt’s husband to gain access to the child for sexual activity and the threat and coercion were to maintain control over the child.

“He took advantage of the girl’s naivety by telling her that virginity is no longer in vogue,” the witness told the court.

Mrs Ajayi-Kayode also testified that the girl narrated to her that the abuse started when the defendant started by touching her and running his fingers on her private part.

After the expert’s narration, the prosecution counsel asked the court to admit the witness’s findings and certificate of the complaint.

Justice Oshodi has adjourned the matter to January 4 for the continuation of the trial.