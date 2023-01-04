A rights activist, Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor, has called on the people of the Niger Delta region of the country to hold their state governors responsible for the underdevelopment and disasters their states, saying the level of development in most of the state are not commensurate with the resources accruing to the states, including the N625 billion derivation refunds recently paid to them by the Federal Government.

At a press conference to appraise the state of the nation in Lagos, Lori-Ogbebor accused the governors of mismanagement of the state’s resources, saying,’’ Many of the governors lack the vision and big ideas to develop their states.’’

She said, ‘’Some of these governors have enormous resources at their disposal but they lack the vision on how to develop their states and boost the economic prosperity of their states. In our South –South, Niger Delta areas we have problems. In the Niger Delta with all the money, derivatives from the federal government are a complete disaster. The state governors should be held responsible for the underdevelopment and disaster in Niger Delta Region.’’

Lori-Ogbebor urged the nation’s electorate to scrutinize those contesting election into various positions and elect credible candidates with vision and can marshal original ideas to develop the country.

“It will take a man who has a totally good image and holistic concept to say how we are going to direct the nation, that is the first thing. The man must have the big ideas of how to move the country forward. The next president must have good precedents starting from the home front, has he been able to inculcate the African, Nigerian good values and virtues in their children? What are their legacies in previous positions they were entrusted with?

She urged the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to wake up from its seeming slumber and perform its function of sufficiently mobilizing citizens to act in ways that promote peace and harmony in the country.

Lori-Ogbebor pointed out that the local governments in the country have failed to promote rural development and facilitate education of the people in grassroots , noting that some of the helmsmen were uneducated to appreciate the importance of education.