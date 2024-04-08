Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has replied his predecessor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, over his claims of failure in his eight-month term in office.

He said Ganduje’s eight-year tenure was characterised by maladministration with massive records of corruption, diversion of public funds and sale of government properties.

Governor Yusuf, in a statement issued yesterday evening by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, regretted that Ganduje spoke about non-existent failure in the present administration, instead of facing the nemesis of corruption and political violence hanging around his neck.

The governor however emphasised that it would leave no stone unturned in pursuing the dollar video scandal to logical conclusion, urging the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFFC) to release the forensic investigation it conducted on the “Gandollar Saga” in 2018, for public consumption.

He advised Ganduje to buckle up in defence of his already battered image at the court, instead of further exposing his impunity on the media space.

The governor also reminded Ganduje on how his gross penchant for corruption had brought shame and disgrace to the good people of Kano, insisting that no amount of media campaign would hinder the process of bringing him (Ganduje) to book on the glaring cases of corruption filed against him.

Part of the statement reads, “Our eight months in office has remarkably outweighed Ganduje’s eight wasted years of political caricature and maladministration by all standards.

“We wish to reaffirm the present administration’s resolve and readiness to make anyone found guilty of corruption to face the full wrath of the law for their intentional wrong doings.”

Governor Yusuf maintained that his administration is multifacetedly inclined, prioritising attention on socioeconomic and physical infrastructure development for the well-being of Kano and the good people of the state.