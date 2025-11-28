The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has reported that the daily domestic Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) consumed in the country reached 56.74 million litres in October, 2025.

Advertisement

According to a Factsheet released on Friday by the NMDPRA, 27.6 million litres of the consumption were imported while 17.08million litres were produced by local refineries.

It also disclosed that an average of 661.5 million litres of PMS was consumed in the one year period from October 2024 to October 2025.

Advertisement

The report further stated that 44.7 million litres of the product were supplied to the market daily in the month.

The factsheet also showed that the average consumption of PMS peaked in October, followed by the month of November 2024 with 56 million litres and April with 55.2 million litres.

It noted that during the period, only the Dangote Refinery produced 18.03 million litres of PMS per day against a planned capacity of 35 million litres.

The three refineries operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) did not record any PMS production, as they were all under closure.

In addition, Nigerians also consumed 17.13 million litres of diesel daily in October, while 2.61 million litres/day of aviation fuel were consumed, with Liquefied Petroleum Gas consumption was put at 6,095 MT/day.

The NMDPRA said the factsheet was important as “the verified data underscores Nigeria’s strategic transformation in the energy sector, emphasising reduced imports, strengthened domestic production, job creation, safety improvements, and economic stability. Nigeria is proactively securing a brighter energy future.”

Further details in the Factsheet showed that the country achieved an overall refining capacity utilisation rate of 61.58 per cent, signalling improved operational efficiencies in the downstream petroleum sector.

The NMDPRA’s October 2025 fact sheet revealed that Nigeria’s total installed refining capacity, combining both conventional and modular refineries, stands at about 1.125 million barrels per day (bpsd), with four major active refineries contributing 467,000 bpsd.

Despite technical constraints and challenges with crude supply, the refining sector’s average utilisation rate has increased to 61.58 per cent, showcasing progress from previous low output phases. Dangote Refinery, as the largest single refinery facility in Nigeria, accounts for a substantial portion of PMS supply, though its actual output of 18.03 million liters daily falls short of its planned supply capacity of 35 million liters per day, reflecting ongoing operational optimisations.

The performance of other state-owned refineries highlighted mixed fortunes; for instance, the Port Harcourt Refinery restarted operations in late 2024 but experienced a shutdown in May 2025 for maintenance and sustainability assessments, while the Warri Refinery resumed in December 2024 but remains under rehabilitation.

This national fuel sufficiency progress is part of broader fuel security strategies encompassing improved distribution networks, storage facilities, and expanding modular refinery capacity across Nigeria.In summary, the NMDPRA data affirms the transformative impact of Dangote Refinery on Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector, reinforcing its role as the backbone of domestic PMS supply while the overall refining sector achieves a commendable 61.58 per cent capacity utilisation. This progress enhances Nigeria’s energy security, economic stability, and ongoing efforts to reduce fuel import dependency in the medium term.