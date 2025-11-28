The Department of State Services (DSS), on Friday, invited the founder of Baze University, Abuja, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, for questioning for sustaining views perceived as inciting against the Nigerian State, a security source has disclosed.

LEADERSHIP learnt that there have been growing concerns over Baba-Ahmed’s recent public remarks on various media platforms, especially those bordering on his claims of a “constitutional crisis.”

According to a security source on Friday night, “A few days ago, Baba-Ahmed was on national television blaming the judiciary and the military for allowing the swearing-in of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima. He even went to the length of inciting the military that it was President Tinubu’s swearing-in that made it possible for them to look you in the face and call you ‘bloody fools’.”

Another security source explained: “His inflammatory comments carry undertones capable of heightening national tension particularly given the sensitivity of Nigeria’s current political climate. It is also disturbing, considering how similar narratives have contributed to instability in countries like Guinea-Bissau and other states.

“I believe the secret police is treating his comments with caution. It has nothing to do with politics, but the corporate existence of our nation could be threatened if such rhetoric is allowed to fester.

“The complacency by the judiciary and military in not stopping the inauguration of President Tinubu’s administration as he was quoted leaves much to be desired.

“Such an invitation aligns with established protocols especially as his description of efforts to improve the security of the nation as a ‘joke’ could agitate public sentiment, weaken trust in state institutions.

“These sessions are not punitive; they are preventive, focused on clarifying intent, contextualising the remarks, and preventing the emergence of narratives that could unintentionally fuel unrest.”