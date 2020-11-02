BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Director of National Education Academy, Prof. Adams Agahiu, has called on Nigerian stakeholders for a greater collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in rebuilding the nation’s image abroad.

Agahiu, who made the call during an interview with journalists on Abuja, eulogised the efforts of the Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, in partnership with the international community to end poverty, inequalities and tackle climate change in the country was yielding positive results.

“The high-level meeting on financing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at the 73rd Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York, USA is a step forward in making Nigeria great again”.

“In the past, Nigerians were hounded into prison yards and branded like criminals wherever they go abroad. However, all these have changed recently owing to the concerted efforts by the foreign affairs ministry in creating new image for the nation.

“It is a good development that Nigerians are being respected abroad nowadays and accorded some level of dignity wherever they are doing their legitimate businesses,” he said.

Prof. Agahiu further appealed to Nigerians in diaspora to cooperate with the Onyeama in order to change the narrative permanently.

He also urged the Nigerian government “to create an enabling global environment and global partnership for development, balanced against the increased emphasis being placed on domestic resource mobilization.”