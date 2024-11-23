Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy recently shared his feelings of loneliness in a candid Instagram post. Expressing his sadness over not having a partner for the ongoing suspect challenge, he wrote, “Suspect wants to do a suspect challenge but no suspect partner, okay goodnight,” adding in the caption, “it hurts.”

His post elicited a wave of reactions from fans, with many flooding the comments with laughter. Social media personality Solomon Buchi humorously remarked, “Suspect has many in his DM but he dey ignore them.”

“Suspect still dey wait for Rihanna,” a fan humourously commented in reference to Don Jazzy’s celebrity crush on Rihanna.” Another person wrote, “Be like say suspect go suspend suspect challenge na. Unto say, suspect full ground. Na you go dey find Rihanna.”