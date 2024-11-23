UK-based gospel minister, Kayode Michael Adaralegbe, has released his debut single titled ‘Grace’. The song features popular gospel singer, YemyTpx.

Kayode said: “The song is a reflection of God’s love and mercy. Perseverance, patience, and trust in God have been essential. I’ve also learned to appreciate the power of teamwork.

The songwriter who studied Crime and Security Management at Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), noted that the new song will resonate with the people especially when men and women face uncertainties in the world and the hopelessness of it cause them to shiver. Kayode added that perseverance, patience and trust in God have been essential tool that drives him in the gospel ministry journey he embarked on.

“I will be releasing more songs in the course of my new musical journey.

in the next five years, I envision myself spreading the gospel through music globally, collaborating with international artistes, and establishing a music academy” he added.

Currently serving as a music minister at RCCG Great Grace Assembly Brookly Jack, London, Kayode, credits his wife, Mrs Funmilola Adaralegbe for being his rock and instrumental to his success in the music ministry, providing prayers, encouragement and support. His faith and desire is to spread the gospel through music.