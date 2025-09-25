Former Provost of the Federal College of Education (FCE), Obudu, Cross River State, Professor James Ejue, has called on the Federal Government to invest in training Nigerian workers on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the workplace.

Prof Ejue said, this move would alleviate workers’ fears of being replaced by AI since skills acquired would make them to remain relevant in the modern job market.

Speaking at the University of Calabar’s 145th Inaugural Lecture on Wednesday, the professor of Guidance and Counseling emphasised the need for workers to stay abreast with modern trends to remain relevant.

He emphasised on the need for government to allocate resources for career transitioning and upskilling among Nigerian workers to prepare them for the AI-driven work environment.

On the belief that AI would soon replace teachers in schools, Ejue stated disagreed, but rather believed the AI would augment teachers’ roles while stressing that teachers who upskill will effectively utilise the technology in their profession.

He also advocated mandatory annual mental health evaluations for workers and students as part of early detection to address potential issues.

Ejue also stressed the need for researching into social and contextual factors in identifying effective therapies for substance use disorder in view of the rising concerns surrounding the menace.

He further emphasised on involving learners as critical stakeholders in curriculum planning through needs assessment, adding that he aims to promote harmony and prepare Nigerian workers for the future job market.