The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has declared one Okoro Prince Nkemakolam wanted over alleged involvement in multiple criminal offences, including conspiracy, attempted murder, fraud, assault, threat to life, and criminal breach of trust.

The declaration was made in a Special Police Gazette Bulletin released on Thursday through the Force’s official X handle.

According to the bulletin, Nkemakolam is being sought by the Office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, INTERPOL, and the Head National Central Bureau, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“The above-named person is hereby declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force. A warrant of arrest was issued against him by the High Court of Abuja,” the bulletin stated.

The police further detailed the nature of the alleged crime, explaining that Nkemakolam had attacked the complainant with a machete and knife, leaving the victim with deep cuts across the head and body that required multiple stitches.

“He is wanted for the offence of criminal conspiracy, attempted murder, fraud, threat to life, criminal breach of trust, and attempted murder by attacking the complainant with a machete and knife to the extent that he was admitted and stitched all over his head and his body, escaping death by the whiskers,” the Force added.

Nkemakolam, 38, was described as being of medium height and build, copper complexion, with a square-shaped face. The police noted that he often dressed in western clothes and speaks Igbo fluently.

He was last sighted in the Benin/Abakaliki area of Umobo community, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The Force appealed to the public for assistance in tracking the suspect.

“Members of the public with useful information on his whereabouts should report to the nearest police station or contact the Interpol, Force Headquarters, Abuja, through 080622129151,” the bulletin urged.