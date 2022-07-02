The Interfaith Coalition, a Christian and Muslim group has called on Nigerian politicians to shun the idea of fielding religious-based tickets.

LEADERSHIP reports that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu selected a Muslim to be his running mate place holder while the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi also picked a Christian as his running mate placeholder.

But Speaking at a press conference, the Co-chairman of the Interfaith Coalition, Dan Kadzai said picking a running mate from the same faith will create tension in the polity.

“Why bring a Muslim to be a placeholder in APC? Why bring a Christian to be a placeholder in the Labour Party? Don’t create problems for us in this country. We have been living peacefully, “ Kadzai said.

According to Kadzai, “in the whole of the Christians in Nigeria even if you want to put a dummy running mate, you did not see one among the Christians? In the whole of the

Muslims in Nigeria, you don’t have one to put as a dummy? Please all political parties must ensure they did not create problems for us in this country.”

Kadzai said Nigerians are already faced with insecurity challenges, adding that a single mistake from politicians will cause unrest in a country that already has a high number of IDPs.

“We still have IDP camps, especially in Benue State. In fact, the last time I visited the place with one of our friends who came from the US, he was just crying until we left the place.

“We saw a very pathetic situation. Benue State has 1.7 million IDPs. That’s why we are calling on people to support the IDPs. The IDPs are not members of a particular political party.

“The same thing we have in Zamfara State. Most of the Communities attacked by the bandits have been deserted. The next administration must take this as a priority. Security should be the priority because all the regions are faced with security. The South East is faced with gunmen. North East is faced with Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists, North West is faced with banditry. Even in the North Central, we have kidnappers and bandits, “ the Interfaith Coalition said warning politicians not to divide the country further.

Kadzai who said over 6,500 people have been killed this year, added that Tinubu should appoint a Christian from the North as his running mate while Peter Obi should also appoint a Muslim as his running mate.