Acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Engr Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua has charged members of staff of the commission to refrain from colluding with those working against the progress and development of the Niger Delta region.

At a staff work ethics/organisational behaviour advocacy programme at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Audu-Ohwavborua said he identified those he described as enemies of the Niger Delta region in his book titled: “Real Enemies Of The Niger Delta”.

In a statement issued yesterday by the commission’s director of corporate affairs, Dr Ibitoye Abosede, the NDDC’s boss said: “I identified amongst others, indigenes of the Niger Delta region as one category of enemies. I also identified those with power and influence; those that find themselves in the corridors of power, in government offices; some indigenes of the region who find themselves in position of influence, but refused to put the region’s interest first.

“Those who collude with foreign and local investors, to short-change the region, to deprive the region of its full and legitimate benefits, are real enemies of the region.”

Audu-Ohwavborua said achieving the goals of any organisation was tied to the efficiency of the organisation’s workforce, noting: “We know the right thing, the question is, do we do the right thing. Working without measuring performance is motion without movement.”

He said, “Management scientists will tell us that the attainment of an organization’s goals or objectives is highly dependent on the work behaviour of her employees. It is against this backdrop, therefore, that the theme of this programme, ‘A Motivated and Disciplined Workshop, The Bedrock for Organisational Efficiency’ is very instructive.”