Don’t Habour Or Negotiate With Looters, Timi Frank Tells Tinubu

A former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Friday, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to entertain, habour or negotiate soft-landing deals with ex-government officials known to have abused their offices by looting the nation’s treasury.

Frank, who made this appeal in a statement in Abuja, lamented that the zeal of the President in going after corrupt elements during his early days in office seemed to have waned or completely dead.

He urged the President to rev up his drive to make corrupt officials account for their stewardship in order not to make the arrest and ongoing investigation of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), AbdulRasheed Bawa, to appear as being vendetta-driven.

He also called on the President not to reward ex-governors and ex-ministers with corruption cases or criminal allegations against them by the anti-graft agencies with fresh appointment “as doing so would make his anti-corruption drive a mere child’s play.”

He urged the security agencies executing the anti-corruption battle under Tinubu to extend their probe to the oil and gas sector by ensuring that those who fraudulently benefitted from fuel subsidy regime and bogus daily PMS consumption in the country, were made to refund the people’s money they looted in the process.

Frank said: “From all indications, your (Tinubu’s) Government is negotiating with looters and that is the reason why up till now we have not seen any new action against looters after the arrest and detention of Emefiele and Bawa.