In a bid to prevent the looming indefinite strike, minister of labour and employment, Simon Lalong, has expressed optimism that the issues at stake would be resolved following a crucial meeting with Vice President Kasshim Shettima.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting yesterday, Lalong emphasised the government’s commitment to the welfare and prosperity of Nigerian workers.

He stated, “We have fully spent time with the Nigerian labour, and the posture of the president too is towards the welfare and prosperity for workers. We have no doubt.”

When questioned about the strike threat by the labour unions, Lalong remained reassuring, saying, “Don’t worry about that. That’s why I said it’s a friendly engagement we are doing with them. We don’t have any fears about some of the things they put forward and also the suggestions and the package of the federal government.”

On his part, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), George Akume, expressed confidence that labour leaders are committed to the nation’s welfare and are unlikely to resort to a strike action.

Akume emphasised the government’s determination to improve the standard of living for all Nigerians and create prosperity.

He stated, “Labour leaders are very patriotic Nigerians, and we want to believe correctly that nobody will want to cause a strike. It’s not in the interest of the workers; it’s not in the interest of anybody.”

Akume highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to address the nation’s challenges.

He pointed out that the current government came into power on May 29th and has a tenure of four years, indicating that substantial changes cannot be expected overnight.