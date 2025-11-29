Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, has cautioned the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, against politicising the issue of insecurity, urging him to concentrate on solving the challenges facing the State.

Advertisement

LEADERSHIP reports that Barau’s warning followed allegations after the State’s 34th Executive Council Meeting that the deputy senate president’s earlier comments were capable of undermining ongoing security efforts in the state.

Reacting in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, Senator Barau dismissed the claim as “false, reckless and malicious,” insisting that he never made any statement capable of aggravating insecurity in Kano.

Advertisement

Mudashir stated that with the claim through the State Commissioner of Information, Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, it was “unfortunate that the state government has relegated governance to this low by concocting and fabricating lies to tarnish the growing reputation of the Deputy President of the Senate.

“There was no time when Senator Barau uttered any statement capable of undermining security efforts; instead, he has been at the forefront, collaborating with all stakeholders to address the insecurity challenges in parts of Kano and other areas in the country”.

Senator Barau challenged the Kano State Government to produce any video clip or record where he allegedly made such a statement.

“We challenge them to produce the clip in which the Deputy President of the Senate made any statement that could undermine security efforts,” he said.

He further urged Governor Yusuf to take full responsibility for governance and work towards restoring Kano’s lost prosperity.

“Until governance was relegated to the background, our beloved state, Kano, used to be a very close second to Lagos in terms of prosperity, but unfortunately, misgovernance has eroded this. We have everything necessary to restore the glorious days of our state, but the governor is not taking steps in that direction,” he stated.

Highlighting his personal contributions to security in the state, Barau said he had provided operational vehicles to police formations across his senatorial district and parts of Kano, as well as motorcycles to policemen serving in Kano North Senatorial District.

He also disclosed that he renovated parts of the Kano State Police Headquarters, constructed police stations in different parts of the state, and offered support to the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to the statement, the senator also facilitated the establishment of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Training College in Gwarzo, the Nigeria Police Service Commission Training Institute in Kabo, and the Nigeria Immigration Service Training School in Bichi, all of which are currently under construction.

He stressed that he has also installed solar-powered streetlights across his senatorial district and other parts of Kano to enhance effective night patrols.

“Senator Barau has made significant contributions to the enhancement of security in Kano State. The state government should emulate him and not cast aspersions on his personality,” the statement said.