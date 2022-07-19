The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has said the party has made its presence and political impact felt nationally within this very short period.

He therefore urged party members to strengthen their collective resolve and not relent in the noble march to take back our country.

He stated this in a statement congratulating the winner of the Osun election, PDP candidate Ademola Adeleke, as well as the LP candidate Rt. Hon Lasun Sulaimon.

He said “I extend my warmest personal congratulations to Sen. Ademola Adeleke on wining the Osun State Gubernatorial elections.

“I also congratulate the candidate of our Labour Party Rt. Hon Lasun Sulaimon Yusuff and his running mate, Adeola Adekunle Atanda, for a hard fought battle and their spirit of reslove and sportsmanship, despite the outcome.

“To our Obidient Movement Family and our supporters nationwide, the outcome of this particular election is not a verdict on our exponentially growing strength nationwide especially when viewed against the fact that we are barely one month old in the party and we had to contend with forces that have been entrenched in the state for the last two decades.

“However, within this very short period of only a few weeks, the Labour Party has made its presence and political impact felt nationally. We must strengthen our collective resolve not relent in our noble march to take back our country.

“Much work remains to be done, hence we must focus the totality of our efforts now on the forthcoming 2023 General elections.

“In the fullness of time, our message of rescue and recovery will resonate throughout the length and breath of the Nation and most Nigerian electorate will buy in into our mission to take back Nigeria, for the purpose of rescuing it from continued decline, shift the national psyche from consumption to production and from sharing dwindling resources to creating wealth and frontally combating poverty,” he said.