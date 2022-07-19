Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room has disclosed that negotiations of vote-buying and selling during the Osun State governorship election were done in a more discreet manner unlike what was observed in Ekiti State.

During the election, it was gathered that coded communication and coupons were used to extract commitments from voters as against the blatant money exchanging hands observed in the Ekiti State governorship election.

A statement signed by the convener, Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room Ene Obi yesterday in Abuja, lamented that vote buying and selling has become a key feature of elections and should get all Nigerians worried.

“Situation Room received reports of blatant vote buying by political party agents in 32.6 per cent of the polling units observed. Where this happened there were open negotiations of buying and selling of votes and well-coordinated by the polling agents.

“Electoral corruption poses a serious threat to holding leaders accountable and has consequences for governance responsive to the needs of the people,” said the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room made up of over 70 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

The Situation Room also regretted the alleged violence that led to the death of Hon. Jide Jooba, a PDP officer who was murdered by political party thugs in Ikire L.G.A.

The statement read in part, “We call on the security agencies to investigate and prosecute those involved in this act in line with Section 92 the Electoral Act 2022 no matter how highly placed to serve as a deterrent for any future similar occurrence.

“Situation Room notes that the conduct of Osun State Governorship election 2022 shows a marked improvement in INEC’s election administration. INEC’s deployment of materials and personnel, early commencement of polls, quick upload of election results on the INEC IReV portal are particularly commended.

“There was also a remarkable improvement in the functionality of the BVAS compared to the recently conducted elections in Anambra State, the F.C.T Area Council elections, and the Ekiti State Governorship election.”

Ahead of the 2023 General elections, the Situation Room said there is still a lot of work to be done as elections will happen nationwide in 36 States and the FCT at the same time.

The Situation Room, however, commended the good people of Osun State for coming out to vote and conducting themselves peacefully, despite the apprehension that preceded the election due to the rhetorics of the political class.

“Situation Room commends the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the noticeable improvement in the conduct of the elections.

“However, we call on INEC to improve on the siting of polling units and revisit its expansion of polling units exercise, adhoc staff will need to be trained and retrained on election procedures.