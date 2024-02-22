Former head of state, Yakubu Gowon has cautioned against rushing to judge the performance of President Bola Tinubu.

Gowon said this to State House correspondents yesterday after meeting with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

The former head of state said he advised Tinubu not to worry about the criticism currently being leveled against his administration.

The elder statesman said it is too early to deliver a final verdict on Tinubu’s government.

He said “ well, I was telling him that no Nigerian leader can get there and will not have all the reports of what is being said about him.

“But certainly, there’s no doubt from what one hears and what one sees on the various media etc, I think the government is trying their best to deal with the various problems of the country but with Nigerians?

“Don’t you worry you will get criticised but people who get there know better than you know. I think all what one can say is that Nigerians, we’ve got to give the president time to things really done. And it is too early to sort of say absolute result, perfect result will be achieved now.

“That is my opinion. I know and if I can remember, when I was fighting the war I was told I was too slow and that probably Nigeria cannot make it and that we should now seek for discussion.

“Well, did we do it or not? They probably do not know the problem underground so that is where we are.”

The two leaders discussed the ongoing crisis in ECOWAS, with Gowon emphasising the need for a resolution as one of the founding fathers of the regional bloc.

There had been reports that Gowon refused to attend a recent ECOWAS conference, but he dismissed those as miscommunication.

Gowon said he and Tinubu were able to clarify plans regarding ECOWAS during their talks today.

“This is my first visit to Mr President since the inauguration but I was there at the inauguration to wish him well and all success. If you remember how busy he was after that, visitors, members of the government, various personalities, so it was not possible for me to be able to see him.

“After the time I had to travel abroad but from broad he was able to reach me on my birthday and after that interesting social media report that I was dead.

“But when I came back I made a number of efforts but unfortunately I think because of his busy programme it was not possible for me to see him.

“But luckily enough, this time he was able to give me the opportunity to see him and to discuss various matters, especially the issue of the ECOWAS problem at the moment which I think needs to be resolved.

“And being the surviving leader, or founding fathers of the ECOWAS I think we had to discuss some of his plans in order to see what can be done to bring the matter under control.

“So, this is what has brought me here and we had a very interesting meeting and I’m sure some of you have read reports that I refused to attend the ECOWAS conference, isn’t it?

“Is it you that did that report? Who did that? You know trying to give that impression that it was me who was probably trying to sort of sabotage ECOWAS.

“No, that is not the case. I think there was a miscommunication but then it gave the opportunity for Mr President to call me so that we can discuss what I was to do.

“So that ECOWAS meeting was part of the discussion we had today. So that has been done and solved and I hope that we can probably be able to have that message done later on today at ECOWAS headquarters probably by 5pm they will let you know,” he added.

“All these monies were lodged in the banks and were promptly receipted. The audit is also clear about the money generated during the off season elections and how it was managed.

“Her allegation that the National Chairman didn’t allow her perform her duties was also a huge lies. In all our financial dealings with the national headquarters, she has always been the officer that has attended to us.

“From the records, virtually all the cheques were signed by her and the National Chairman. It is obvious she may have been influenced to lie against the National Chairman.

“You may be wondering why our National Leader and Presidential Candidate in the last general election, Peter Obi seems to be silent on this matter.

“The truth is that our leader has mediated privately on this matter, he is also aware that the sustained attacks against Barrister Abure are sponsored and are politically motivated.

“Again, our leader knows the role the National Chairman played during the process of his joining the party, after he joined the party and even during the campaign; he is aware of the immense sacrifices made by the leadership of the party for the project to become a reality.

“He is also aware that all the allegations are unfounded and spurious. That is why he chose to remain silent because he knows the truth.

“He also knows that the national chairman is honest and dedicated and he is also passionate about the growth and development of the party.

“His decision to involve an independent auditor is a welcome one and we believe that the outcome will finally exonerate Julius Abure and also expose the lies being peddled by the suspended Treasurer.

“It is very clear that the sponsored crisis is the handwork of our political opponents that are afraid of the future of the party.

“They are probably nursing fears and are looking for every opportunity to derail the party and to ensure that it is unable to realize its set goals. Labour Party is a dynamite and the fear of the party is the beginning of wisdom for our opponents.

“We also want to use this opportunity to debunk the allegation that the Labour Party is plotting to suspend its National Leader, Peter Obi.

“Like we said earlier, our party is under worst siege ever, including unleashing fierce propaganda against the party. The party has not at any time contemplated a suspension of our leader.

“He remains our leader and will continue to lead the party in our avowed determination to pull this nation out from the strangulation under this present government.

“We are also aware that some people are afraid of the fortunes of the party in Edo state governorship election. Our exploits in Edo state, generally referred as the headquarters of the OBIDIENT Movement in Nigeria has not ceased to discomfort them and they are going all the way to fan embers of discord within the party. We want to assure them that their plots will fail and the party will trudge on to massive victory.

In another development the party through its national secretary, Umar Farouk Ibrahim has released a list of Nine (9) successful aspirants screened to participate in the Edo State gubernatorial primaries.

They include: Dr. Angela Enimien Aburime Asom; Prince Tom iseghohi; Barrister Kenneth Imansuangbon and Mr. Abegbe Ernest Osabhuohien.

Others are: Dr. Blessing Akele; Prof. Eboh Sunday Eromosele; Barrister Olumide Anthony Akpata; Dr. Mrs. Loretta Oduware Ogboroko and Hon. Sergius Ogun.