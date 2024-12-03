The chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bauchi Chapter, Rev. Dr. Abraham Damina Dimeus, has warned Christian farmers not to sell their farm produce because of the pressure of celebrating the forthcoming Christmas.

“Please do not sell your grains because we don’t know what 2025 will bring, but it is pregnant with many things. We pray that God will take control and see us through the situation. Things are terrible in the country,” Damina appealed.

He expressed fear over the possible danger of hunger in the coming year, warning the Christian farmers to preserve their produce to avoid falling victim to circumstances if, eventually, food items became expensive in 2025.

Rev Abraham Damina made the call yesterday during the 8th edition of CAN annual Christmas Carol to herald the commencement of activities leading to the celebration of the Yuletide season held at the RCCG, Overcomer’s Parish, Millennium Quarters, Yelwa, which drew Christians from different denominations as well as different Choral groups that rendered Christmas songs and melodies.

He also advised Christians not to borrow money to celebrate the season because they may regret such actions, “It is not compulsory you travel to the village for the Christmas, if you don’t have the means, stay where you are and enjoy the Yuletide period, celebrate the birth of the Saviour of the world, Jesus Christ.”

Abraham Damina also urged Christians in the state to be careful and not too extravagant in spending, saying there’s danger ahead.

The CAN chairman lamented that unknown persons have been visiting people’s farms at night, carting away their unharvested farm produce, saying this spells doom for everyone.

The CAN chairman also admonished the women not to pressure their husbands into doing unholy things because of one-day festivities, urging them to cut their clothes according to the available ones.

He stressed, “We need to tell our members to be aware of 2025. Things are going to be pretty difficult. You have been forewarned.”

The CAN boss also commended the state governor, Bala Mohammed, for standing up to fill the gap for the Christian community, saying, “The Christian community has not found it so good as during this administration.”

He said, “Our CAN Secretariat, which had been abandoned for 23 years, is now almost completed. Every year, we get seats for pilgrims to Israel. We also have many Christians as political appointees and top state government officials. It is indeed a perfect time for us.”

He stressed that “The Governor did something I will never forget. The Contractor handling the construction of the Secretariat is one of us, a Christian. He is doing extremely well with the project. He is assured that he will complete the project even if he does not gain anything. We thank him most sincerely.”

The CAN chairman then appealed that there should be no rush for gift items during the usual homage to the Government House during Christmas, saying, “Please, our women, be careful and respect yourselves while at the Government House.”