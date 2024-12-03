By Longtong Yakubu, Kano

Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-corruption Commission(PCAC) has said that over 50 per cent of its 2025 budget will be committed to legal services to fight corruption.

The commission’s chairman, Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, stated this on Monday shortly after defending the commission’s budget at the state Assembly complex.

He said that as a regimented organisation, it will not disclose how much it has budgeted but will focus on fighting corruption, personnel training, and corruption enlightenment programs in primary and secondary schools in the state.

“We are prosecuting high-profile cases of high-profile individuals that can pay for the highest legal practitioners. We must match them by our activities and whatever they brought to court.

“Another thing is personnel training because training is critical to the success of the fight against corruption.

“We have also budgeted a substantial budget to engage in enlightenment programs in primary and secondary schools,” he added.

On how the commission handles the investigation of high-profile cases, the chairman said, “When we file cases before a court, that is our bus stop. We can’t talk or complain about it; we would rather allow the court to take care of the whole thing because we are parties, and they are parties, so it is left to the unbiased arbiter to decide,” he said.

Also appearing before the House Committee on Environment, Lamin Murtar, acting managing director of the state Refuse Management and Sanitation Board (REMASAB), said the Agency has budgeted N5 billion for current and recurrent expenditures in 2025.

He said that in the upcoming year, the agency will intensify refuse evacuation across the city, bringing more trucks and payloaders to clear the streets of refuse.

Similarly, the Managing Director of the Kano State Water Board, Engr. Iliya Bichi has said the state will need about 700 million litres of water to meet its daily water needs.

According to him, the board still needed to meet the state’s water needs due to inadequate pumps. However, he noted that the state governor, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, has approved getting more pumps to ensure water availability in the state.

“As soon as they are available, there will be a significant change, and water will be available,” noted.