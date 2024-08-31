Pastor Korede Komaiya of The Master’s Place International Church has advised members of his congregation to prioritise their health above all else when it comes to dietary choices.

In a recent sermon posted across his social media pages titled, “Eat According to Your Age”, Pastor Komaiya emphasised the importance of eating in accordance with one’s age and health needs rather than solely for enjoyment.

The cleric noted that people must critically examine their eating habits as that is sacrosanct to what becomes of their life expectancy.

“Eat according to your age, not just what tastes good,” Pastor Komaiya urged. “Let food be your first medicine. Eat to stay alive, not just to enjoy it. Taste is not the reason for food; your health is.”

The pastor’s message was a clarion call for self-care, especially as people age. He highlighted the need for a balanced diet, adequate sleep, and proper rest as essential components of a healthy lifestyle.

“From age one to 50, your body will take care of you. But from 50 onward, you must take care of your body,” he warned.

Pastor Komaiya also stressed the importance of daily vitamin intake, particularly vitamin C, which he recommended either through supplements or by consuming up to 16 oranges daily.

“Make your health an investment so that it won’t become an expenditure,” he said, noting that many diseases are preventable with the right lifestyle choices.

“Don’t spend your health to make a fortune, only to then spend that fortune trying to regain your health. Be wise,” Pastor Komaiya warned.