The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, has warned the governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against handing-over of the structure of the party in Rivers State to Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Recall that PDP Governors’ Forum had during their recent meeting in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, declared support for Fubara, who has been having a running battle with the minister.

Addressing the PDP stakeholders during the party’s state congress in Port Harcourt on Saturday, Wike threatened to cause crisis in the states of the PDP governors.

He said: “Let me assure you, not while we live will anybody take away the PDP structure from us.

“Let me tell you people; I hear that there are some governors who said they will take away the structure and give to somebody. I pity those governors because I will put fire in their states.

“When God has given you peace, you said you don’t want peace; whatever you see, you take.”

Wike, who is the immediate-past governor of the Rivers State, urged members of the party in the state, to work towards taking control of the state government in 2027.

The minister said: “Yes, we have done our own part by electing a government in the state. If the government said it does not want you, you don’t kill yourself; will you run away from the party? We are party members and we have taken over the party.

“We did it; God did it in 2023. The same God will allow us, support us in 2027. Let nobody be intimidated. I know how it is when you worked hard and at the end of the day, you are pushed away. I know how bad you will feel.”