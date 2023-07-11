Don’t Use Religion To Divide Us, Osun Govt Warns MURIC

Osun state government has chided Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) for its bid to foment religious crisis in the state, affirming that Governor Ademola Adeleke’s appointments of commissioners and permanent secretaries are based on merit and competency.

In a statement made available by the governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the state government noted that since assuming office, Governor Adeleke has premised his governance decisions on competency and commitment to state duty of appointees in his avowed commitment to deliver on good governance and correct inherited ills from previous governments.

MURIC had in a statement described Governor Ademola Adeleke as a secret agent of Christians by nominating more Christians in his cabinet compared to numbers of Muslims.

Government said Adeleke’s first appointees occupying commanding heights of the government were appointed not by religion but merit, competency and conformation with his style of leadership.

The same principle of meritocracy which produced the nominated commissioners according to government was applied in the appointments of permanent secretaries who are accounting officers of the ministries.