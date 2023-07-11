Ebonyi Police Kill 2 IPOB Members, Arrest 2 While Enforcing Sit-at-Home

The Ebonyi State Police Command, on Tuesday, confirmed the killing of a member of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) trying to enforce the illegal Sit-at-Home order in Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the State.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said that on Monday, July 10, 2023 at about 1350hrs, some armed men suspected to be IPOB/ESN members went to Okposi in Ohaozara LGA and started shooting sporadically into the air.

She said that on receipt of the information, the Operatives of the Command immediately swung into action and gave the hoodlums a hot chase, adding that the hoodlums engaged the policemen in a gun duel.

SP Onovwakpoyeya said that the gun duel resulted in one of the hoodlums being shot dead by the police while the others escaped with varying degrees of bullet wounds.

The PPRO stated that the items recovered from the hoodlums included one blue highlander jeep riddled with bullets, one pump action gun, five live cartridges, four handsets (phones) and one sumec fireman generator.