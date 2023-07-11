Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Read in Hausa
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
ADVERTISEMENT

Sexual Exploitation: Court Remands Skit Maker, ‘Trinity Guy’, 2 Others In Prison

by Leadership News...
8 seconds ago
in News
Share on WhatsAppShare on FacebookShare on TwitterTelegram

 

An Oyo State Family Court sitting in Iyaganku, Ibadan, has remanded an Ibadan-based skit maker, Maruf Abdullahi, popularly known as Trinity Guy, in Agodi Correctional Centre for alleged sexual exploitation of a 10-year-old girl.

The Magistrate, Mrs P. O. Adetuyibi, also ordered that Isiaka Ahmed, 40, and his wife, Rofiat Ahmed, 29, parents of the child should continue to be remanded in Agodi Custodial Centre.

The defence counsel, Mr Oludare Adebayo, had argued that Section 41 empowered the court to hear the matter.

Adebayo also said the victim was a product of poverty.

Adetuyibi, however, said that the case file had been duplicated, adding that until the Oyo State Ministry of Justice decide to withdraw it, she could not hear the matter.

RELATED