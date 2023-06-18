Sunday, June 18, 2023
Dozens Of Children Killed By Militants In Uganda

by Leadership News
10 seconds ago
in News
Dozens Of Children Killed By Militants In Uganda
Nearly 40 pupils were reported killed over the weekend at a school in western Uganda by rebels linked to the Islamic State group (IS).

A further eight people remain in a critical condition after the attack on Lhubiriha secondary school in Mpondwe.

Five militants carried out the attack at around 23:30 (20:30 GMT) on Friday, entering dormitories where the pupils lived.

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) – based in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) – have been blamed.

Warning: Some people may find details in this story distressing.

Uganda’s information minister said 37 students were confirmed to have been killed, but did not give their ages.

