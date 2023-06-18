Dozens Of Children Killed By Militants In Uganda

Nearly 40 pupils were reported killed over the weekend at a school in western Uganda by rebels linked to the Islamic State group (IS).

A further eight people remain in a critical condition after the attack on Lhubiriha secondary school in Mpondwe.

Five militants carried out the attack at around 23:30 (20:30 GMT) on Friday, entering dormitories where the pupils lived.

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) – based in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) – have been blamed.

Warning: Some people may find details in this story distressing.

Uganda’s information minister said 37 students were confirmed to have been killed, but did not give their ages.