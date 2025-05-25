The Abuja Continental Hotel, venue of the ongoing meeting of National Political Consultative Group (North), which has former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s (LP), Peter Obi and former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi was thrown into pandemonium on Sunday as delegates from Jigawa State interrupted the proceedings.

The ongoing coalition meeting was briefly disrupted following a disagreement over representation for Jigawa State.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the disruption followed the recognition of a delegate to speak for the state by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

Dissatisfied by this, several Jigawa delegates in protest stormed the stage and blocked the individual from speaking, insisting they would not be represented by the individual.

This resulted in security personnel comprising those of the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS), and private guards to quickly form a protective barrier around key figures.

However, normalcy was restored several minutes later following appeals, subsequent upon when Mustapha Lamido, son of former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido, along with another delegate, was named to speak on behalf of the state.