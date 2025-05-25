Advertisement

A Zamfara-based advocacy group has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Muhammad Matawalle, for appointing Hon. Yazeed Shehu Danfulani as Managing Director of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC).

The commendation came via a statement signed by the group’s chairman, Mr Imran Usman Bore, who described the appointment as a bold and strategic step towards youth empowerment and agricultural reform.

According to the group, Danfulani’s emergence as NAIC boss is a testament to the administration’s commitment to innovation and sustainability in the agricultural sector.

“Hon. Danfulani is a distinguished young political figure and a prominent force in modern Zamfara politics,” the statement read.

“He embodies the ideals of innovation, resilience, and dedication necessary for advancing Nigeria’s agricultural development.”

The group highlighted the pressing need for strong leadership at NAIC, especially as Nigeria grapples with challenges in food production and agricultural insurance amid climate uncertainties and pests.

“With agriculture forming the backbone of our economy, the relevance of NAIC in securing farmers’ livelihoods cannot be overstated,” Bore said.

He noted that Danfulani’s wealth of experience and deep understanding of the agricultural landscape place him in a strong position to steer NAIC towards improved efficiency and wider farmer outreach.

The group expressed confidence that the new MD would enhance insurance offerings and extend coverage to previously underserved farming communities.

It further stressed that the appointment is a source of inspiration for Nigerian youth, proving that with merit and determination, young people can attain leadership roles and drive national progress.

The Northern Awareness Network also called on other sectors to emulate the appointment by embracing young, skilled professionals capable of transformative leadership.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we encourage Danfulani to bring the same zeal and commitment to this role as he has in past endeavours,” the statement said .