Lagos State government on Wednesday activated the Incident Management Structure (IMS) of the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) as part of measures to strengthen prevention and preparedness against any possible outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in the state.

The IMS activation followed an emergency meeting of the Lagos PHEOC held on 9th September at the Mainland Hospital, Yaba, in response to the ongoing outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where 28 suspected cases and 15 deaths, including four health workers, have been reported.

At the meeting, an epidemiology overview of the DRC outbreak was reviewed, while leads presented a preparedness checklist spanning infection prevention and control (IPC), surveillance, contact tracing, case management, laboratory capacity, evacuation, risk communication, budget and logistics.

Speaking after the meeting, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, who was represented by the Director of Epidemiology, Biosecurity and Global Health in the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Ismail Abdus-Salam, said the activation of the IMS was a proactive step, given Lagos’ vulnerability as a major gateway with three points of entry.

According to him, Lagos is “largely ready,” with an isolation centre that can accommodate between 14 and 18 beds each for suspected and confirmed cases.

He disclosed that surveillance, laboratory and IPC systems were functional, while the first batch of training for frontline health workers across all pillars will commence immediately.

“We have completed our preparedness assessment and are putting everything in place. The isolation centre is ready, surveillance is superb, and laboratory capacity is intact. Training of officers in surveillance, IPC, case management, laboratory and risk communication starts tomorrow,” Ogboye stated.

He disclosed that the PHEOC had validated the Ebola fact sheets and advisories which will be disseminated to all tiers of health workers across public and private facilities in Lagos. This, he explained, would ensure that doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists and other cadres were on alert.

Harping on public concerns, Ogboye urged residents not to panic, stressing that the state government has taken control measures. He however advised strict adherence to hand hygiene, environmental sanitation, and early reporting of suspected cases, especially among travellers returning from outbreak regions.

“The Ebola virus spreads through direct contact with blood, body fluids, or contaminated items of an infected person. Anyone with fever, sore throat or malaria-like symptoms who has recently travelled to affected regions should be reported immediately to 767 or 112,” he emphasised.

He further revealed that additional staff had been deployed to strengthen the PHEOC workforce, with preparedness plans being developed into formal memos for rapid mobilisation of resources should a case occur in Lagos.

Also speaking, Officer-in-Charge of Port Health Services at Murtala Muhammed International Airport and head of the Point of Entry (PoE) team, Dr. Abdullahi Lawal, said robust surveillance and IPC measures were being put in place at the airports to prevent importation of the virus.

“Our core focus at the point of entry is surveillance, IPC, and advocacy. Though there are no direct flights from DRC to Nigeria, we are monitoring travellers from neighbouring countries like Rwanda. High-risk passengers will be subjected to enhanced screening on arrival,” Lawal explained.

He added that all airport stakeholders, including immigration, customs and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria were being sensitised on EVD symptoms and signs to enable early detection.

He stressed that travelers were being advised to practice hand hygiene and report any fellow passengers exhibiting suspicious symptoms.

Lawal commended the Lagos State government for its continuous collaboration with federal agencies at the airport, assuring that the State remains supportive and responsive in preventing Ebola’s re-entry into Nigeria.