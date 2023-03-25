A yet-to-be-identified commercial driver has assaulted a medical doctor at the Mother and Child Hospital, Oke Aro, Akure, the state capital, over the death of his son at the facility.

The driver, according to a source, attacked the doctor with a cutlass at the hospital, after the loss of his five-year-old son.

It was gathered that the incident happened between the hours of 11.00pm and 3.00am at the hospital premises which eventually paralyzed all activities in the hospital for hours.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the man angrily went inside his car and brought a short cutlass, which he used to beat one of the nurses on duty and inflicted severe injuries on her body.

The source confirmed that other staff and patients in the hospital ran helter-shelter for their dear lives for the fear of being attacked by the rampaging man.

It was learnt that the man and his wife suddenly rushed their sick child into the emergency ward of the hospital with a cry for help to save his life, which was almost at the point of death.

The source said, “Immediately the man came in with the child, all the nurses on duty came to his rescue and the child was admitted and was put on life support even without paying a dime.

“The father of the child was later told to pay the sum of N8,000 but unfortunately during that process, the child gave up.”

It was later gathered that the deceased had been sick for almost six months and his parents decided to keep him at home for either self-medication or traditional healing.

What then prompted them to rush him to the hospital for treatment at the eleventh hour was yet-to-be determined.

One of the staff of the hospital who spoke in confidence said that the stomach and the scrotum of the deceased were swollen at the point of admission.

The waste product that was extracted from the deceased nostrils showed that he has been given some concoctions merely sighting its dark colour.

The management of the hospital immediately reported the incident to Oke-Aro Police Division and the police came to their rescue as the father of the child looked more furious.

It was gathered that the presence of the police including the Divisional Police Officer of the division did not deter the man as he threatened to matchet anybody that comes his way.

The man eventually went away with the remains of the deceased after the police failed to arrest him.

Efforts to get the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami, proved abortive as she could not be reached on the incident as at press time.