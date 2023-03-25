Worried by the utterances of political actors in recent times, the Department of State Service (DSS) has again alerted the public of plans to violently disrupt peace in the country.

The DSS, in a statement on Saturday night, warned against any action that could lead to violence and cause a breakdown of law and order.

The Service also urged politicians, who maybe aggrieved from the outcome of the recent elections to seek redress in the court of law instead of engaging in activities that could cause violence.

Part of the DSS statement noted that: “the DSS will not tolerate a situation where persons and/or groups take laws into their hands and champion anarchy.

“Those peddling fake news, hate speech and all forms of false narratives as basis to ignite violence or pit the people against the present or incoming administrations, at the Federal, State and Parliamentary levels, should stop forthwith.

“Those inciting violence have nothing to gain as doing so will not only consume them but also the innocent. It is otherwise disturbing to see respected personalities use their platforms to mislead or incite citizens. This, to say the least, does not augur well for peaceful coexistence and general order.

“Therefore, the Service will continue to take necessary measures to checkmate these elements who do not wish the country well. This is to ensure that the conducive environment is provided for citizens and residents to pursue their legitimate businesses. A stitch in time, they say, saves nine. Let all be guided.”