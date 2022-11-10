Spokesperson for Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Festus Keyamo, has said the document alleging that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is not new.

Keyamo said Tinubu was not indicted for drug trafficking and money laundering in the United States (US) as being asserted in some quarters.

He stated this last night as a guest on the Wednesday’s edition of Channels Television’s programme ‘Politics Today,’ which was monitored by LEADERSHIP in Abuja.

According to him, a document that resurfaced in the media a few days ago, alleging that the US District Court, Northern District of Illinois, indicted Tinubu for drug trafficking and money laundering was not true.

Keyamo said nothing in the trending document indicted Tinubu and vowed to stake his reputation and years of legal practice to defend it.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Tinubu was vilified unfairly, adding that the presidential candidate did not make any plea bargain with the US authorities on the matter.

Keyamo said, “The allegations against Tinubu are merely a storm in a teacup; they are not new and have been sufficiently dealt with. The papers are washed out and not freshly issued.

“The issue is not a new one. You saw some blogs and news sites, online sites making weird headlines as ‘breaking news, just-in, fresh facts. Those are not fresh facts; they are not issues. These issues have been in the public domain for more than 20 years and have been sufficiently addressed.

“None of these allegations deserve any explanation again because they have been explained over and over,” he added.