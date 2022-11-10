Governor Bello Matawallle of Zamfara State has written a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) on his alleged stashing of billions of naira in his Abuja residence.

He described the allegations as false and unfounded.

In a letter signed by his counsel Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), the governor insisted that the allegation was “baseless, false and unfounded” as the property was forcefully opened and nothing of such was found.

Matawalle said the publication by an online medium was nothing but an attempt to tarnish his image.

He said, “It is therefore with great shock when his attention was drawn to the story published by Sahara Reporters, titled: ‘Exclusive: Billions of Naira stashed in Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt, found in the homes of Nigeria governors, Wike, Ganduje and Matawalle.”

Ozekhome said the sensational and false headline and content had defamed and denigrated the governor.

Matawalle said he was ready to allow full investigation of the allegations in order to unearth the truth.