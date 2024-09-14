The Department of State Services (DSS) has been accused of arresting a University Lecturer, Dr. Abubakar Alkali, over his alleged support for the recent #EndBadGovernance protest, which rocked parts of the country in August.

LEADERSHIP reports that a 10-day nationwide anti-hunger and hardship protest, which later transmuted to #EndBadGovernance Movement, took place between August 1 and 10.

While the protesters were protected in some parts of the country, security operatives cracked down on them in other parts while many others were arrested and thereafter arraigned in court for various offences.

According to an Abuja-based lawyer, Barrister Deji Adeyanju, on Saturday, he said Dr. Alkali, a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Petroleum & Gas Engineering at the Baze University in Abuja, was allegedly abducted by DSS operatives three weeks ago and taken to Sokoto State, for supporting the #EndBadGovernance protest.

“He has been in custody since then,” Adeyanju added in message sent to LEADERSHIP on Saturday night.

A text message sent to DSS hotline for confirmation was unanswered at press time as the Secret Police organisation has no official spokesperson currently.