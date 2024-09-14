The family of the late Brigadier General Benjamin Maja Adekunle, a.k.a Black Scorpion, has voiced their disappointment over what it called lack of adequate recognition for his significant contributions to Nigeria.

Late Brig.-Gen. Adekunle, a revered Civil War hero and an Ogbomoso-born distinguished Nigerian Army officer, who trained at the Sandhurst Military Academy, died 10 years ago. He was renowned for his leadership in reclaiming the Delta and riverine areas from the Biafran forces during the Nigerian Civil war.

However, speaking with journalists during a Golf Kitty organised by the Adekunle family at Ogbomoso Recreation Club in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, on Saturday, the deceased veteran’s eldest child, Barr. (Mrs) Busola Olagunju, said the recognition for her late father was long overdue. She added that her father did his best for the country and there was the need for proper recognition for him.

“My late father was a patriot who loved his country and sacrificed everything he had for the unity of this country. He was a good father, and we still miss up till today,” she stated.

Asked how she wanted him to be properly immortalised, Barrister Olagunju said: “the same thing they did for other patriots and nationalists, by naming notable monuments, institutions, roads, etc, after them. Same thing could be done for him just for people to remember that such patriotic person existed.

“I believe with time, some of the issues in the past will be corrected. We are hopeful that whatever the case may be, in future more recognition will be accorded him for his achievements and contributions to Nigeria.”

Also speaking at the event, Brig. Gen. Sameul Gbenga Ladipo in his remark said: “I am happy that the family has put this together because for a long time Black Scorpion has not been given the recognition he deserved and I want to believe that charity begins at home. Now that Black Scorpion is being recognised at Ogbomosoland, in no distant future, Nigeria will accord him the recognition he deserves.

“Brigadier General Benjamin Maja Adekunle is one of the heroes of the Nigerian Civil War, all these are well documented. However, you can hardly find any monument, road or a military installation named after him now that Ogbomoso has begin to recognise its own. I will suggest we name a major road after him, nothing can be too much to immortalise him,” he added.

A retired Permanent Secretary at the Federal Civl Service, Sir Olusegun Adekunle, while expressing optimism that that late civil war hero would be given adequate recognition, said: “I believe that process is underway, there is no time that God cannot touch the heart of a leader to remind him of somebody who deserve to be honoured. It happened in the Bible and I am sure it will happen in our lifetime.”

A nephew of the late warlord by the name Adekunle reminisced, saying: “He played great roles in my upbringing and my career. He loved the family and the nation. I am proud to be associated with him.”

Adekunle added that, “This is a unique event because we are celebrating the 10th year remembrance anniversary and we are thanking God by putting this up. The Golf Kitty is to bring life into the kitty and it is sending a message that keeping alive is part of the legacies he left behind.”

He said the family will take over the sponsorship of Hole 9 named after Brig-Gen. Adekunle by the Ogbomoso Golf Club and will be financing an annual golf tournament in his honour.

For his part, Captain of the Ogbomoso Recreation Club Golf, Engineer Aderibigbe Adeyinka, said golfers from IBB Golf Club Abuja, Tiger Golf Club Ibadan, Ilorin Golf Club and others have arrived for the competition and prizes will be won.

The remembrance program continues on Sunday with a thanksgiving service slated for St. David Anglican Church Agboin, Ogbomoso, while there will be a visit to the orphanage on Monday and an empowerment program will be held on Tuesday.

The highlight of the memorial will be the inaugural Benjamin Adekunle Memorial Leadership Lecture, themed “The Ogbomosos, Military Gallantry and the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Auditorium in Ogbomoso. Speakers at the lecture include Rear Admiral Jacob Ajani (Rtd), Dr. Olayinka Oyegbile, and Professor Omotoye Olorode.