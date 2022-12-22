Imo State director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Wilcox Idaminabo, yesterday said the DSS has arrested the fleeing gunmen behind the attack on the state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Idaminabo said the DSS had made major breakthroughs in containing insecurity in Imo with the arrest of the kingpins behind the frequent attacks, saying they will continue to work to ensure that peace is restored in the state.

He made the disclosure in Owerri at a stakeholders meeting with the resident electoral commissioner, Prof Sylvia Uchenna Agu.

The DSS boss said the constant raid by operatives of the organisation has led to the arrest of one Engr. Mike Ahize, who is the leader of the hoodlums in Orsu.

He said, “We have continued to comb their camps and cells in Orsu, Njaba, Orlu and Okigwe, and our onslaught especially at Njaba led to the arrest of one Ejima who has been threatening to burn down the state. I am happy to announce that just last night (Tuesday) we apprehended him and he’s now in our custody.”

According to him, the shelling of the hoodlums’ camp in Orsu has forced them to relocate to Aku/Ihube axis along Okigwe expressway where they have continued with their attacks. He said several items were recovered from the gunmen.

Idaminabo said, “We also recovered a lot of arms, ammunition and charms from him.”

He appealed to Imo people and residents to assist the agency by cooperating with security agencies to ensure that the gunmen were smoked out, arrested and made to face the law.