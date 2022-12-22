A civil society organisation (CSO) ACOMIN which targets the eradication of malaria/tuberculosis in Cross River State and drug manufacturing expert, Mr Ezong Sunday, have charged Governor Ben Ayade to speed up the establishment of a Drugs Management Agency (DMA).

They said this could be achieved by the governor fast-tracking the passing of the DMA Bill which has been before the Cross River State House of Assembly into law.

The coordinator of ACOMIN and AIDS Tuberculosis, Malaria (ATM) Network in Cross River State, Pastor Effiong Effiong and Mr Ezong Sunday gave the charge during an advocacy meeting on the issue of lack of drugs in the state-owned healthcare facilities.

The group said the existence of Drug Management Agency can help bring to an end the issue of out of stock or over stock, stressing that the state will have enough to feed its heath care facilities that have remained perpetually dry without drugs since the #EndSARS protest where hoodlums attacked office of Essential Drugs Programme Calabar.

They said when the law becomes fully operational, no government agency would have the right to procure drugs outside the state essential drug store which would sell its drugs at subsidised rate.