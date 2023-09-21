Operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) in Ogun State have arrested a serving member of the State House of Assembly (OGHA), Hon. Damilare Bello Mohammed, for his alleged involvement in the rival secret cult clashes that occurred in Sagamu town, where eight persons were killed last weekend.

The lawmaker, who was recently elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to represent Sagamu State Constituency 1, was arrested alongside five other suspected cultists allegedly involved in the cult violence.

The five other suspects; Debbo Animashaun, Bamidele Saheed, Ismaila Onitire, Adewale Otesanya and Tobi Owoade, were arrested by the DSS operatives during a sting operation after a tip-off at the early hours of Thursday within the residence of the lawmaker.

A statement issued by ‘Lekan Adeniran, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Dapo Abiodun, said the DSS had since Wednesday tracked the six suspected cultists to the official residence of the lawmaker, where he was allegedly providing shelter to the cultists.

Adeniran, in the statement, disclosed that the suspects are presently undergoing interrogation in DSS custody after many dangerous weapons, including guns, were recovered from them.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the same Hon. Bello was earlier in February this year, arrested by the DSS for allegedly masterminding the violent protest that took place in Sagamu where irate youths vandalised about 10 banks and other public infrastructure over the naira redesign policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).