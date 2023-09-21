Bitcoin casinos have dominated the Nigerian gambling scene. They have larger game libraries, bigger bonuses, faster payouts, and fewer transaction fees. Crypto games are more tailored to modern gamblers, which is why they’re such a hit.

You’ll find over 3,000 of these games at PlayZilla, the most popular Bitcoin casino in Nigeria, with a €500 and 200 free spins welcome bonus to kickstart your crypto gambling.

And that’s just one out of six Bitcoin casinos on our list.

Best Bitcoin Casinos in Nigeria

PlayZilla : Best overall

Excitewin : Best crypto bonuses

BitStarz : Best Bitcoin slots

Cloudbet : Best for crypto sports betting

Ditobet : Top pick for live casino games

Stake : Best BTC sports betting site

1. PlayZilla – Best Bitcoin Casino in Nigeria Overall

Pros:

Selection of over 3,000 games

Hundreds of video and jackpot slots

Live games by Pragmatic Play

Game demo versions available

Welcome bonus up to €500 and 200 free spins

Supports 3 other cryptos

Cons:

Limited payment options

Grabbing the top spot on our list of the best Nigerian Bitcoin casinos is PlayZilla. It is a well-rounded crypto iGaming platform with an extensive game library and excellent crypto banking options.

The site has been around since 2021. And while PlayZilla has not been around for a long time, it is absolutely worth checking out.

Casino Games: 5/5

This Nigerian Bitcoin casino is home to over 3,000 casino games, all brought to you by leading game studios like NetEnt, Amatic, Endorphina, EGT, iSoftBet, and many other big brands.

The PlayZilla gaming lobby is one of the biggest in Nigeria. It offers games like Big Bass Bonanza, Rise of Olympus, Walk of Shame, Golden Rhino, and thousands of other hit slot games.

This top-rated Nigerian Bitcoin casino also has several progressive jackpot slots in stock, including Age of the Gods Furious 4, Jackpot Express, and other titles.

Other top-notch games from different gaming categories are featured at this crypto casino, including Platinum European Roulette, First Person Blackjack, Mini Roulette, Craps, Caribbean Poker, Triple Edge Poker, and more.

If you join the best Bitcoin casino in Nigeria, you can play your favorite classic table and card games with real dealers.

More specifically, PlayZilla has a staggering selection of live casino games for more exciting crypto-gambling sessions. The games featured include Lightning Roulette, One Blackjack, Mega Ball, and Baccarat, among others.

All of the RNG-powered games are available in practice mode.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.95/5

PlayZilla’s new players are offered a welcome bonus of up to €500 and 200 free spins for a minimum deposit of €20.

If you stick to playing at the best crypto online casino, you can claim up to 100 free spins every Sunday, take part in exciting slot and table games tournaments, and even benefit from 25% cashback bonuses on live casino games.

Crypto Payment Options: 4.95/5

PlayZilla has a multi-currency system that supports Euro, Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple.

The deposit limits are between €10 and €5,000 across the board. The same deposit limits apply when using traditional payment options.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies can be used for making withdrawals alongside e-wallets. In a single transaction, you can withdraw between €10 and €5,000, and crypto withdrawals are always processed free of charge.

Before you can request a withdrawal of your winnings at PlayZilla, you need to wager through your funds at least once.

Get started at PlayZilla with a bonus of up to €500 and 200 free spins.

2. Excitewin – Best Crypto Bonuses of all Nigerian Bitcoin Casinos

Pros:

Top-tier Bitcoin slots

Up to €500 and 200 free spins welcome offer

Reload bonuses, cashback offers, free spins, and more

Hassle-free crypto deposits and withdrawals

Supports 4 cryptocurrencies

Cons:

Low maximum withdrawal limit

Excitewin is owned and operated by Rabidi N.V. and licensed by the Curacao iGaming Authority.

With a wonderful range of Bitcoin and other casino bonuses and promotions, Excitewin is our top pick for Nigerians looking for the best casino bonuses and promotions.

Casino Games: 4.95/5

Just like other Bitcoin casinos on the list, Excitewin has a staggering game variety, and the games featured are powered by over 40 online casino content developers. It has such a diverse library with games from big and smaller-scale companies, such as Big Time Gaming, EGT, Endorphina, and others.

You have thousands of Bitcoin slots to explore, including video, classic, Megaways, and Bonus Buy slots.

Our top picks for Nigerians who prefer slot games is Starburst XXXtreme, Ed’s Gun, and Lucky Jack Book of Rebirth.

Joining this top-rated Bitcoin casino also lets you explore several different arcade games, including Plinko, Cash Crab, and Coins Dare 2 Win. You can also test your luck on several online bingo and scratch card games.

Excitewin does not lack exciting table and card games. You can test your skills on European Roulette, Craps, Baccarat, and other players’ favorites.

If you head to the Excitewin Live Casino lobby, you have access to all the most popular Evolution, and Pragmatic Play live casino games, including Lightning Roulette, Golden Wealth Baccarat, and more.

This top-rated Bitcoin casino features demo mode. Even if you are not a registered customer, you can play games in free mode at this Bitcoin casino.

Aside from being one of the top Bitcoin casino sites, Excitewin lets you wager on various sports if you want to take a break from online casino gambling.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.9/5

Joining Excitewin makes you eligible for a great first deposit bonus valued up to €500 and 200 free spins. You only need to deposit at least €20 to qualify for this generous offer.

Becoming a regular at one of the top-ranked Nigerian Bitcoin casinos makes you eligible for ongoing bonus rewards. Nigerians registered at Excitewin can claim 15% cashback bonuses up to €3,000.

This Bitcoin casino also offers up to 100 free spins every Sunday and reload bonuses of up to €700 and 50 free spins every week. Other weekly reload bonuses and free spins are available to the most loyal Excitewin patrons.

Crypto Payment Options: 4.5/5

Deposits and withdrawals at Excitewin are possible via Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other altcoins, alongside credit/debit cards, prepaid cards, and e-wallets.

Like the top-ranked Bitcoin casino discussed in the previous section, Excitewin accepts deposits between €10 and €5,000 per transaction.

The same limit applies to withdrawals, and to request a withdrawal of your winnings, you can use Bitcoin and any other crypto service.

If you choose to use Bitcoin or other altcoins as your preferred withdrawal option, you will get your winnings the same day, and commission fees do not apply.

Claim a welcome bonus of up to €500 and 200 free spins after joining Excitewin.

3. BitStarz – Best Crypto Casino in Nigeria for Slots

Pros:

Collection of 4,400+ casino games

Test the games fairness on your own

Access to exclusive BitStarz Originals

Sign-up casino bonus valued up to 5 BTC

Great live casino section

Supports 10 cryptos

Average cashout time 7 minutes

Cons:

Low maximum withdrawal limit

Next on the list of the top-ranked Bitcoin casinos in Nigeria is BitStarz. Apart from housing one of the richest Bitcoin slot gaming lobbies in the industry, this top-ranked Bitcoin casino has a reputation for lightning-fast crypto withdrawals.

Casino Games: 4.9/5

BitStarz relies on different cryptographic technologies and methods to offer Provably Fair Games.

Essentially, joining the top Bitcoin casino for Bitcoin slots opens virtual doors to various games whose fairness you can test on your own. Check out Book of Pyramids, Aztec Magic, and Mehen slots.

You may also want to check out the BitStarz selection of Provably Fair table games, including Blackjack Original, American Roulette, and Caribbean Poker.

At BitStarz, you can also play several games crafted specifically for BitStarz players. These can be found in the “BitStarz Originals” gaming section.

On top of Provably Fair and BitStarz Originals games, BTC casino games are featured, including Elvis Frog in Vegas, Wild Spin, Aztec Magic Deluxe, and Fish Eye slots, among hundreds of other titles.

Poker and table games from Pragmatic Play, Booming Games, BetSoft, and other industry leaders are also featured, including hit slots TNT Bonanza, Sugar Rush, and Dragon’s Elements.

If you are interested in live dealer games, check out Auto Roulette VIP, Speed Baccarat, Classic Speed Blackjack, and Crazy Coin Flip.

BitStarz is an awesome BTC casino for newbies since demo play mode is available to everyone, including the site’s visitors.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.85/5

New players at BitStarz are entitled to a casino bonus of up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins. To be eligible for the bonus, you must deposit at least 0.20 mBTC and 1.00 mBTC to receive bonus spins.

If you decide to stick around, Bitstarz will offer you extra spins every Wednesday, and 50% reload bonuses every Friday if you make minimum qualifying deposits.

BitStarz is also a Bitcoin casino with various tournaments, allowing you to compete with other BitStarz customers weekly.

Crypto Payment Options: 4.9/5

Deposits and withdrawals at BitStarz are possible via Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies. BitStarz customers can also transact using Visa, Mastercard, and other popular traditional payment options.

Deposit limits of between $20 and $4,000 per transaction apply if you use Bitcoin and other payment options.

At BitStarz, you can request a withdrawal of between $50 and $4,000 if you use standard and up to $20,000 if you use Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency.

We recommend you use Bitcoin or other altcoins as your preferred payment service since these withdrawal requests are processed within seven minutes on average.

BitStarz offers a first deposit bonus of up to 5 BTC and 180 bonus spins.

4. Cloudbet – Most Cryptos Accepted of any Bitcoin Casino in Nigeria

Pros:

Established sportsbook section

Exciting high-roller games

No payout limits on crypto withdrawals

Huge selection of high RTP slots

Multiple live casino developers

Sign-up bonus valued up to 5 BTC

Cons:

Deposit and withdrawal fees may apply

Cloudbet is one of the best crypto casinos with a wonderful sports betting platform and a wide range of crypto perks and benefits.

Casino Games: 4.85/5

Cloudbet remains one of the best-known Bitcoin betting sites. The site supports sports betting and is one of the best for placing crypto bets. It offers over 20 sports betting markets with highly competitive odds.

Its gaming lobby has been growing steadily for over ten years, and today, the gaming selection features slots by Red Rake, Spinomenal, Gamomat, Just For The Win, and other brands.

Most slot games featured on the site have RTP rates over the industry’s average of 96%, including our top picks Milk Shake Xxxtreme, Divine Riches Diana, Fortune Llama, and Magic Piggy.

If you want the best online slots, we recommend looking into Cloudbet jackpot slots, including Gold Blitz, Mercy of the Gods, and Mask of Amun.

Cloudbet is also one of the renowned gambling sites with a rich selection of live casino games and the live casino lobby features Vivo, Evolution, and Ezugi live dealer games, including game shows, Roulette, Blackjack, and other table games.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.85/5

Joining the casino for the first time makes you eligible for a 100% bonus of up to 5 BTC. If you make a first Bitcoin deposit, remember that the minimum qualifying deposit is 0.001 BTC ($20).

The sign-up offer is valued up to 60 days from joining the casino.

If you keep using Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies featured on the site, you may qualify for free spins bonuses available every Tuesday, Roulette 20% cashback bonuses, and generous Cloudbet loyalty rewards.

Sports bettors will also be eligible for zero margin sports bets. We’re hoping to see more sports-specific bonuses in the future, though.

Crypto Payment Options: 4.9/5

While Bitcoin is a preferred payment option among most Cloudbet customers, you can use Binance, Solana, Ethereum, Dash, and other altcoins.

With Bitcoin, you can fund your account with 0.001 BTC while no maximum deposit limit exists. The minimum withdrawal limit with Bitcoin is also set at 0.001 BTC, and the best part is that the casino does not have maximum withdrawal limits with Bitcoin and other altcoins.

Another great benefit of joining one of the top-rated crypto casinos is the opportunity to enjoy your hard-earned winnings in real life almost instantly after submitting your withdrawal request.

Claim a welcome bonus of 5 BTC as a newcomer at Cloudbet.

5. Ditobet – Top Nigerian Bitcoin Casino for Live Dealer Games

Pros:

Over 250 live dealer games

Up to $1,000 and 100 bonus spins

Huger range of regular bonuses

Sportsbook, poker, and TV games

Flexible payment options

Supports BTC, LTC, ETH, and XRP

Cons:

Low maximum payout limit per day

Founded in 2021, Ditobet is also one of the new casinos in the industry. Although it has been around briefly, the casino’s gaming lobby, especially the selection of live dealer games, is rather impressive.

Casino Games: 4.8/5

With live dealer games from Pragmatic Play, AG Gaming, VIVO, Ezugi, and Evolution, Ditobet delivers an extraordinary and authentic online gambling experience to all live casino fans.

Within the Ditobet “Live Casino” section, you will come across a couple of different gaming categories while there is a Search option if you want to find your games easily.

For the most authentic online gambling experience, we recommend you check out Speed Baccarat, One Blackjack, No Commission Baccarat, Boom City, and Football Studio Dice.

Back to the Ditobet RNG-powered games, you can engage in online gambling sessions on top-notch slots, Octopus Life, Bikini Island, Arabian Oasis, Big Game Safari, and Bank Robbery.

Speaking of slots, you will also come across Bonuy Buy, Megaways, Cluster Pays, and quite a few jackpot slot games.

Within the “Poker” section, Ditobet allows you to participate in cash games and tournaments if you download its poker client to your online gambling device.

Arcade and RNG-powered classic table games from numerous different brands also form the casino’s impressive gaming lobby, and if you are not sure whether Ditobet is the right choice for you, you can test most of its games playing in practice mode, no need to register for an account.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.8/5

Nigerian new players are offered an amazing $1,000 welcome bonus package with up to 100 bonus spins on top of bonus funds. The bonus package features three bonuses requiring minimum deposits of $15, $25, and $55.

Like all the best crypto online casinos, Ditobet is also very generous towards its returning customers. If you decide to stick around, you may qualify for referral bonus spins, live casino cashback rewards, and lucrative Ditobet loyalty rewards.

Crypto Payment Options: 4.5/5

Ditobet allows Nigerian customers to use many reliable payment options, including Bitcoin and all other popular cryptocurrencies, alongside e-wallets, credit/debit cards, and wire transfers. The site has reasonable deposit and withdrawal limits in place.

Ditobet welcomes you on board with a bonus of $1,000 and 100 bonus spins

How We Selected the Best Nigerian Bitcoin Casinos

Selection of Games: When reviewing and rating crypto online casinos, we looked for sites with a wide variety of games. Apart from looking for the biggest gaming lobbies, we also looked for Bitcoin casinos that offer fair crypto online gambling sessions.

Crypto Bonuses: Naturally, we looked for sites with generous bonuses with reasonable bonus terms and conditions. Each Bitcoin casino on the list offers welcome packages and other types of crypto bonuses.

Payment Services: It was also critical that all of the best gambling sites featured here accept Bitcoin and other popular cryptocurrencies. Our top picks are known for processing withdrawals quickly, in addition to providing hassle-free crypto and traditional payment services.

Why is PlayZilla the Best Bitcoin Casino for Nigerian Players?

While all Bitcoin casino sites we discussed in the previous section deserve your attention, PlayZilla is our top pick for a few reasons.

All-in-One iGaming Platform: Besides offering Nigerian casino players extraordinary casino games, PlayZilla is a top online gambling platform for Nigerian sports bettors. Essentially, with a single account at PlayZilla, you have a wide range of iGaming services and products.

Wide range of Bonuses: New players at PlayZilla are eligible for a bonus of up to €500 and 200 free spins, while returning customers are eligible for reload and bonus spins promotions.

Hassle-Free Crypto Banking System: PlayZilla has also gone above and beyond to provide its crypto gambling fans with sufficient crypto and other payment options. As a result, PlayZilla customers can make easy payments and receive quick cashouts.

Why Play at Top-Rated Nigerian Bitcoin Casinos?

While Bitcoin is accepted at all crypto-friendly iGaming sites, playing at any of the recommended casinos discussed here comes with perks and benefits that not all crypto casinos can match.

Unrivaled Bonuses: If you consider yourself a bonus hunter, you are in for a treat no matter which casino you choose. Aside from generous welcome bonuses, each site provides an unrivaled selection of reload, bonus spins, and other rewards for crypto players.

Safe Gaming Sessions Guaranteed: All of the casino sites on the list have also gone above and beyond to ensure that all gaming sessions are safe and risk-free at all times. All casinos are licensed by reputable iGaming authorities and have their games tested for fairness.

Staggering Gaming Variety: All of our top picks cater to all Nigerian iGaming enthusiasts, regardless of whether they prefer slots, table games, or live games. Many sites also cater to sports betting enthusiasts who want to place real money wagers on their favorite teams.

Guide to the Best Nigerian Bitcoin Online Casinos

Are Nigerian Bitcoin Casinos Compatible with Mobile Devices?

Yes, most modern crypto iGaming sites in Nigeria are available on a wide range of smartphones and tablets. PlayZilla and Bitstarz are some of the best mobile casinos you can find.

Do Bitcoin Casinos in Nigeria Offer Traditional Payment Options?

This depends on the casino you choose to play at, but generally yes, crypto casinos accept credit/debit, e-wallets, and other traditional banking options.

What Games are Available at Top Bitcoin Casinos in Nigeria?

There is a wide range of casino games available at top Nigerian bitcoin casinos. Slots are the most popular among casino games. You’ll find thousands of them at our top picks like PlayZilla, Excitewin, and Bitstarz. You’ll also find classic casino games like roulette, baccarat, blackjack, poker, and more. Sites like Ditobet have excellent live dealer games.

Brief Comparison of the Top 5 Nigerian Bitcoin Casinos

If you are unsure about which casino to join, we review the standout features of our top picks below.

PlayZilla: PlayZilla has a game for everyone, with over 3,000 games, including hundreds of slots by industry leaders. Our top pick is also known for its generous bonuses, with new players being able to claim €500 and 200 bonus spins.

Excitewin: PlayZilla’s sister site has an equally impressive gaming lobby, as well as lucrative bonus rewards that are available almost every day. If you decide to give Excitewin a try, make sure to take advantage of its sign-up package valued at up to €500.

BitStarz: The “King of Crypto Gambling” deserved a spot on this list as well, thanks to its impressive Bitcoin slots library and, more importantly, the guarantee of quick crypto withdrawals. New players at BitStarz can boost their bankroll with a bonus worth up to 5 BTC.

Cloudbet: If you consider yourself a high roller, fourth-placed Cloudbet may be the best option because it offers a fantastic selection of high roller games. Even if you are not a high roller, you can boost your bankroll with 5 BTC in bonus money as a newcomer.

Ditobet: Ditobet is our top pick for Nigerian fans of live dealer games for a reason: it provides an exciting, authentic live casino gaming experience. If you decide to try Ditobet, you can instantly boost your bankroll with up to $1,000 in bonus money and 100 bonus spins.

How to Sign Up at the Best Nigerian Bitcoin Casino?

If you want to get to know PlayZilla independently, a step-by-step guide to getting started at our top pick is provided below.

Step 1: Register for an account

Click on the link to visit PlayZilla

Click the “ Join Now ” button

Choose your sign-up bonus

Fill out the required personal details

Step 2: Complete your registration

Enter your phone number

Choose your currency

Save your login credentials

Step 3: Claim your bonus

Head to the Cashier

Choose your deposit option

Deposit €20 or more

Claim your bonus and play!

Enjoy Crypto Gambling at the Best Bitcoin Casinos in Nigeria

You won’t find a more competitive gambling market than what’s available in Nigeria.

PlayZilla is leading this fierce competition as the best Bitcoin casino for Nigerian players. It has an extensive Bitcoin game library, offers an incredible welcome bonus, and provides fast withdrawals with virtually no fees.

Other crypto casinos recommended in this guide show promise and it wouldn’t hurt to give them a spin.

Whichever site you choose, don’t miss out on the amazing crypto bonuses available at your disposal.

