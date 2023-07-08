DSS Didn’t Cart Away Any File Implicating Tinubu, Buhari From Us – ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has denied media report (not in LEADERSHIP) that the Department of State Services (DSS) carted away incriminating files relating to either President Bola Tinubu and his close aides or former President Muhammadu Buhari and his aides, from its facility and that of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The anti-graft agency, which took to its verified social media handles on Saturday, specifically refuted a news report titled, ‘Secret Police, DSS Carts Away Files Implicating President Tinubu, Close Aides From ICPC, CCB’.

In a statement issued via the verified accounts, ICPC described the news report as fake and irresponsible.

LEADERSHIP, however observed that ICPC made separate references to former President Muhammadu Buhari and aides and also incumbent President Tinubu and aides, with uncertainty as to who among the two leaders and their aides were at the centre of any investigation.